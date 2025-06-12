Arsenal hit roadblock in negotiations for move for priority target, will move on to other players if they can't agree a deal soon: Reports

As per Caught Offside via (Transfer News Live), Arsenal have encountered a major stumbling block in their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. This comes as the Bundesliga side are insisting that Sesko's £65 million release clause must be paid in full.

Since the transfer term commenced, the Gunners have been linked with several strikers as they look to enhance their frontline. Among the players that the north London side have been connected to, Sesko has reportedly remained a top target.

While this could be down to components like his playing style, age, and Mikel Arteta's tactical setup, the Gunners might be forced to consider other options. The aforementioned report also indicated that they will move to other options if they fail to reach an agreement with Leipzig over Sesko by June 15.

Trending

At age 22, Sesko is one of the young strikers who have wowed football fans in Europe and beyond. Best known for his capacity to convert chances to goals, the Slovenian is a well-defined centre-forward.

Last term, he delivered 21 goals and six assists in 45 games for RB Leipzig despite their inconsistency across competitions. Given his ability to deliver in difficult circumstances, Sesko could be a decent signing to improve Arteta's firepower.

“I hope we can buy him” - Arsenal legend Ian Wright on Ademola Lookman

England v Senegal - International Friendly - Source: Getty

Ian Wright has revealed that he hopes the Gunners will sign Ademola Lookman. He also added that he would love the Nigerian to return to the Premier League.

In a discussion on his Wrighty's House Podcast, the former striker said (via Now.Arsenal):

"I hope we can buy him, Arsenal, I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League and say, ‘Listen, I have unfinished business here so I am going to help Arsenal win the league’.”

Lookman is widely known to be a flexible winger whose ability to deliver key indices in attack is remarkable. Last term, he registered 20 goals and seven assists in 40 outings across competitions for Atalanta BC. If Lookman joins the Gunners, he could enhance Arteta's attacking prowess and options in attack as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More