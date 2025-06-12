Arsenal hit roadblock in negotiations for move for priority target, will move on to other players if they can't agree a deal soon: Reports

As per Caught Offside via (Transfer News Live), Arsenal have encountered a major stumbling block in their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. This comes as the Bundesliga side are insisting that Sesko's £65 million release clause must be paid in full.
Since the transfer term commenced, the Gunners have been linked with several strikers as they look to enhance their frontline. Among the players that the north London side have been connected to, Sesko has reportedly remained a top target.
While this could be down to components like his playing style, age, and Mikel Arteta's tactical setup, the Gunners might be forced to consider other options. The aforementioned report also indicated that they will move to other options if they fail to reach an agreement with Leipzig over Sesko by June 15.
At age 22, Sesko is one of the young strikers who have wowed football fans in Europe and beyond. Best known for his capacity to convert chances to goals, the Slovenian is a well-defined centre-forward.
Last term, he delivered 21 goals and six assists in 45 games for RB Leipzig despite their inconsistency across competitions. Given his ability to deliver in difficult circumstances, Sesko could be a decent signing to improve Arteta's firepower.
“I hope we can buy him” - Arsenal legend Ian Wright on Ademola Lookman
Ian Wright has revealed that he hopes the Gunners will sign Ademola Lookman. He also added that he would love the Nigerian to return to the Premier League.
In a discussion on his Wrighty's House Podcast, the former striker said (via Now.Arsenal):
"I hope we can buy him, Arsenal, I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League and say, ‘Listen, I have unfinished business here so I am going to help Arsenal win the league’.”
Lookman is widely known to be a flexible winger whose ability to deliver key indices in attack is remarkable. Last term, he registered 20 goals and seven assists in 40 outings across competitions for Atalanta BC. If Lookman joins the Gunners, he could enhance Arteta's attacking prowess and options in attack as well.