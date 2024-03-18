Arsenal hold advantage over Manchester United in race for Premier League striker as 'transfer ban' claim emerges: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to receive a major boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, with the Magpies set to put a 'transfer ban' on any deals with Manchester United. As reported by Express Sport, the Tynesiders are set to impose on any dealings with Dan Ashworth, who is seemingly on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are looking to revamp the club following the minority takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group who are now in charge of the club's football operations. Dan Ashworth is the Red Devils' top target for the sporting director role but Newcastle United are desperate to get significantly more than £3 million in compensation for the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief.

It has been reported that Manchester United are long-term admirers of Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak. However, they may be forced to consider alternatives with the Magpies reportedly unwilling to do any business with the Red Devils if they lose Ashworth to them.

Such a scenario could give Arsenal a free run to land the Sweden international as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team's attack. The Gunners are clearly in need of a reliable goalscorer despite their recent form when they have scored for fun.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has two natural center-forwards at his disposal in the form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The duo have scored just 14 goals between them this season across competitions.

Isak has established himself as a reliable goalscorer since his £63 million switch to St. James' Park from Real Sociedad in 2022. He has scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 57 appearances across competitions for Eddie Howe's side despite missing 26 games due to injuries.

Manchester United set to face competition from Arsenal for La Liga defender

Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are all reportedly lining up a move for Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi. The 17-year-old has been thoroughly impressive for his boyhood club, having made his breakthrough this season.

Barcelona's financial struggles could see them losing the talented young defender as he is on an underage contract with the Blaugrana. He has a release clause of just €10-15 million and is contracted until 2026.

Barca are reportedly unable to offer the teenager a new deal beyond January 2025 until he turns 18. Such a situation means the youngster, hailed as the 'Next Pique', could be snapped up for an absolute bargain.