Arsenal hold strongest interest among several clubs in race to sign ex-Gunners star: Reports

Arsenal hold the strongest interest among several clubs in the race to sign former player Ismael Bennacer, according to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Algerian was allowed to leave the Emirates for less than £1 million in 2017 but his rise to prominence in Serie A has reignited interest in the Gunners.

Having made their best-ever start to a top-flight campaign in the Premier League era, Mikel Arteta's side are currently leading the table with 37 points in 14 games.

Yet, they are looking for midfield reinforcements to be able to sustain their title assault in the second half of their campaign and pick up their first medal since 2004.

One player that has re-emerged on their radar is Bennacer, who spent one season at the club in 2015-16 but made just one appearance before being loaned out to Torino.

Another year later, he was permanently sold to Empoli and following two decent years, Bennacer joined AC Milan, where he's found a permanent address.

A host of clubs are interested in his services right now, but none more so than his former employers, who are looking to add to their depth.

Arteta has Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in the center of the park, all of whom have delivered for Arsenal. However, when Partey missed one game earlier this season through injury, the Gunners lost 3-1 to Manchester United.

They reckon they do not have the bench strength to compete with the likes of Manchester City, who've won the Premier League four times in the past five years, but the signing of Bennacer will go a long way in addressing their issue.

His current value stands at €40 million although the Rossoneri could put a much bigger price tag on the player given the sheer amount of interest he's garnered.

Arsenal resume Premier League campaign on Boxing Day

Arsenal resume their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on Boxing Day, 26 December, against West Ham United at the Emirates.

It marks the beginning of the second half of their campaign where the Gunners must build on their momentum to keep their title aspirations alive.

Reigning champions Manchester City are just five points behind them in the table and will be waiting for them to slip up so they can cement the gap.

Arsenal have looked like champions so far this season but need to maintain this form until the end to be able to clinch their first top-flight title in 19 years.

