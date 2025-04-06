Arsenal hold talks to sign teenage forward from Championship club: Reports

Arsenal have set their sights on Blackburn Rovers' teenage striker Harvey Higgins, according to The Sun. The 16-year-old has caught the eye with Blackburn's youth team, and has also featured for England Under-18s.

Higgins is highly rated in the country's football circuit and has been compared to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. The player's steady progress recently saw him sign a deal with Puma.

The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and are ready to take him to the Emirates this summer. The north London side are engaged in talks with the Lancashire club regarding a move.

Arsenal are optimistic that a deal can be agreed within the next fortnight, with Blackburn Rovers expecting £1.5m for their prized asset. That fee could turn out to be a bargain if Higgins lives up to expectations at the Emirates.

The Gunners have mostly targeted younger players in recent transfer windows and have an enviable collection of talent in their ranks. While the north London side have broken the bank for world-class talents like Declan Rice, the club have also invested in youth.

Mikel Arteta prefers to rope in players who can be molded into his tactics, and Higgins could be a fine addition to his side. The teenager could also be a replacement for Chido Obi, who left Arsenal last summer to join Manchester United.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Swedish striker this summer?

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have set their sights on Viktor Gyokeres, according to TBR Football. The north London side have struggled without a proven No. 9 in the team of late. Gabriel Jesus has failed to impress and is out with an ACL injury.

Mikel Arteta has used Kai Havertz in the position to good effect, but he is not a natural in the role. The Gunners want to address the situation before the start of the new season and reportedly have Gyokeres on their agenda.

The 26-year-old has been in sizzling form for Sporting CP this season, registering 43 goals and 11 assists from 43 games. New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta recently took charge at the Emirates and has already initiated contact with the Swedish striker's camp.

The report adds that the player's entourage is impressed with the approach from the north London side, which has strengthened their position in the race. There's significant interest in Gyokeres, who is under contract until 2028, and is likely to cost a fortune.

