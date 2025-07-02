Arsenal hoping to sign Serie A superstar for €50 million this summer: Reports

Arsenal are hopeful of securing a deal for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman for a €50 million fee this summer, as per reports. The Premier League side are looking to sign attacking reinforcement, and the name of Nigeria international Lookman has popped up on their radar.

Ad

Corriere della Sera reports (via CaughtOffside) that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Lookman and are prepared to offer €50 million for his signature. It remains to be seen whether Atalanta will deem the amount sufficient to part ways with one of their most important players.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Lookman enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season with Atalanta despite a transfer from the club falling through last summer. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions as he helped his side secure a UEFA Champions League place.

Ad

Trending

Arsenal are in dire need of attacking cover after injuries exposed their lack of depth midway through the 2024-25 season. With Raheem Sterling having returned to Chelsea following his uneventful loan spell, the Gunners are left with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli as their senior wide options.

Lookman will be open to returning to England, where he began his football career, for the next step of his professional career after his experiences in Italy. Mikel Arteta's side will provide the platform for him to play consistently in the biggest competitions for a side competing for titles. Atalanta are prepared for his exit, seeing as they have signed Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton this summer.

Ad

Arsenal complete signing of Chelsea ace

Arsenal have completed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after they triggered his release clause. The Gunners have made the Spanish goalkeeper their first confirmed signing this summer, replacing the departed Neto.

Kepa has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Jorginho, Kai Havertz, and Willian in signing for Arsenal after a stint at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners paid just £5 million for the 30-year-old, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when Chelsea signed him in 2018.

Mikel Arteta's side have handed Kepa a three-year deal, giving him a permanent home after two spells on loan from Chelsea to Real Madrid and Bournemouth. The former Athletic Club star joins the side to provide cover for compatriot David Raya, who is expected to keep the starting berth at the club. He made 163 appearances for the Blues, winning the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More