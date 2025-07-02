Arsenal hoping to sign Serie A superstar for €50 million this summer: Reports

Arsenal are hopeful of securing a deal for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman for a €50 million fee this summer, as per reports. The Premier League side are looking to sign attacking reinforcement, and the name of Nigeria international Lookman has popped up on their radar.
Corriere della Sera reports (via CaughtOffside) that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Lookman and are prepared to offer €50 million for his signature. It remains to be seen whether Atalanta will deem the amount sufficient to part ways with one of their most important players.
The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Lookman enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season with Atalanta despite a transfer from the club falling through last summer. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions as he helped his side secure a UEFA Champions League place.
Arsenal are in dire need of attacking cover after injuries exposed their lack of depth midway through the 2024-25 season. With Raheem Sterling having returned to Chelsea following his uneventful loan spell, the Gunners are left with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli as their senior wide options.
Lookman will be open to returning to England, where he began his football career, for the next step of his professional career after his experiences in Italy. Mikel Arteta's side will provide the platform for him to play consistently in the biggest competitions for a side competing for titles. Atalanta are prepared for his exit, seeing as they have signed Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton this summer.
Arsenal complete signing of Chelsea ace
Arsenal have completed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after they triggered his release clause. The Gunners have made the Spanish goalkeeper their first confirmed signing this summer, replacing the departed Neto.
Kepa has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Jorginho, Kai Havertz, and Willian in signing for Arsenal after a stint at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners paid just £5 million for the 30-year-old, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when Chelsea signed him in 2018.
Mikel Arteta's side have handed Kepa a three-year deal, giving him a permanent home after two spells on loan from Chelsea to Real Madrid and Bournemouth. The former Athletic Club star joins the side to provide cover for compatriot David Raya, who is expected to keep the starting berth at the club. He made 163 appearances for the Blues, winning the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.