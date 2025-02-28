Arsenal identify 2 forwards they want to sell to fund transfer move for big-name striker this summer: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked attacking pair Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as two potential outgoings in the summer transfer window.

Ad

According to the Mirror, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is determined to rejuvenate his squad this summer with an elite striker and another winger on their wish list. Hence, the Gunners are set to offload a few of their first-team players this summer to raise significant transfer funds.

Arsenal, who are 13 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, could sell Trossard in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Belgian has over a year left on his contract and is a target for Saudi Arabian clubs.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Martinelli could also be sold as he has struggled to recapture his best form in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign. Despite his recent outings, the Brazilian still has potential suitors in and outside of Europe now.

Arteta, who is currently without the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus owing to respective injuries, is believed to push for a new striker to be signed. The Gunners are keen to sign one of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko soon.

Ad

The Emirates Stadium side are also keeping close tabs on a couple of wide options ahead of the next window. They could pursue one of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo this summer.

Arsenal slammed for not signing new striker

During a recent chat with Casino Beats, ex-Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was asked if Arsenal have a chance of winning the UEFA Champions League this season. He responded:

Ad

"I don't understand them. The game is about goals, and they don't have a player who can score one. It's just mind-boggling that these guys feel like they could recreate football, where history shows you always need a centre-forward. I don't care how good you are, outside this or inverted that, or da-da-da, or the system."

Ad

Yorke, who lifted the Champions League in the 1998-99 season, added:

"Arsenal have absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League without a [number nine]. Not with that attitude that the club seems to have towards strikers. They should have gone and broken the bank and got Isak."

The Gunners, who were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-final stage past term, finished third in the continental league phase table this season. They will face PSV Eindhoven in the last-16 stage this term.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Arsenal will visit PSV next Tuesday for the last-16 first leg game, they are set to host the Dutch outfit for the second leg encounter on March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback