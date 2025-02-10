Arsenal identify Liverpool star as transfer target after Reds make him available for unexpected switch: Reports

Arsenal have identified Diogo Jota as a potential target in the center-forward position, according to Football London (via Just Arsenal). The report has also claimed that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese forward.

The Gunners have been looking to sign a striker since last summer, but haven't yet signed anyone in the position. Aston Villa reportedly turned down their offer for Ollie Watkins in the winter transfer window.

Thus, the Gunners are expected to move for a striker this summer, and Jota has emerged as a surprising option. Despite struggling with his fitness in recent months, Jota has been impressive in attack this season. In 21 games across competitions for the Reds, he has scored eight goals and provided two assists.

Jota's ability to feature in multiple attacking positions could strengthen the Gunners' attacking prowess and depth. His familiarity with the Premier League could also stand to benefit the Gunners if the deal materializes.

The aforementioned report also claims that Liverpool are preparing for a squad overhaul this summer and Jota is one of the players that is expected to leave Anfield. However, he's contracted to the club until June 2027 and valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

How has Arsenal's main striker Kai Havertz performed in attack this season?

Best known for his positional versatility and physical robustness, Kai Havertz has led the line for the Gunners on most occasions this season. In 34 appearances across competitions, Havertz has scored 15 goals and provided five assists.

In the Premier League, Havertz is Arsenal's top scorer with nine goals from 21 games. Although he has put up impressive numbers, the German forward has often been criticized for his inconsistent finishing.

The 25-year-old remains a key player for Mikel Arteta in attack as his side are ranked second in the Premier League standings having secured 50 points from 24 games. In the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal have booked their place in the Round of 16.

