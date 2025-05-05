Arsenal identify Portuguese-based star as replacements for William Saliba amid interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Sporting CP's central defender Ousmane Diomande as a replacement for William Saliba, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid. Diomande, 21, is currently one of the best young central defenders in Europe, and will surely cost the Gunners aplenty.
According to Defensa Central, Diomande's asking price might be €80 million, which Arsenal will have to raise if Saliba is sold to Madrid. The Ivory Coast international has made 44 appearances for Sporting so far this season across all competitions, and even scored two goals.
Diomande is a product of the Midtjylland youth academy in Denmark and made his senior debut for them before being shipped to Portugal in the January 2023 transfer window. The 190 cm-tall defender made 38 appearances for Sporting in 2023-24, scoring three goals and bagging an assist.
Arsenal will look at Diomande only if Saliba leaves in the summer. The Frenchman was reportedly on Madrid's radar during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal they lost to the Gunners. It is learnt that their president, Florentino Perez, is taking a keen interest in this deal.
Real Madrid will tuck into Arsenal for defensive reinforcements next season
Real Madrid have suffered quite a few defensive injuries this season, including those of David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger. This has made the management look to the future and sign a relatively healthy centre-back who can be entrusted with playing most of the time.
Saliba fits the bill perfectly for Madrid. He has made 48 appearances for Arsenal so far this season, even scoring two goals from his deep position. Both of Saliba's goals have come in the Premier League, where he has started 33 games for Mikel Arteta's side. He has only missed one game due to a suspension.
The path seems clear for Saliba - if he intends to win trophies, Real Madrid should be the next stop in his journey. Arsenal, despite promising aplenty, lost the Premier League title to Liverpool this season and will, in all likelihood, finish second in the table. This will do little to reassure their legion of supporters.
The Gunners, who last won the Premier League under former manager and club icon Arsene Wenger in 2003-04, will hope that Diomande's acquisition changes things for them next season.
The ever-hopeful London club will aim to exploit Diomande's experience winning a Liga Portugal title with Sporting and an Africa Cup of Nations trophy with the Ivory Coast.