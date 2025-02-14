Arsenal injury crisis deepens as Bukayo Saka now set to be unavailable for 2 more months despite being tipped to return in March: Reports

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could be on the sidelines longer than expected, according to a report by The Sun (via GOAL). The Englishman underwent a hamstring surgery in December 2024 and was expected to return to the pitch in March 2025.

However, Saka's return could be prolonged as the Gunners are skeptical about reintegrating him into the squad too early. His prolonged absence will be a big blow for the north London side.

In attack, Gabriel Jesus is expected to be on the sidelines for the remainder of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Kai Havertz is also on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem.

Gabriel Martinelli is also recovering from a hamstring injury, and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Saka has been an important player for the Gunners in attack in recent years. In 24 appearances this season, he scored nine goals and registered 13 assists before sustaining a hamstring injury.

"To tear a hamstring in training is near-on unacceptable” - Arsenal

legend Paul Merson on Kai Havertz's injury

Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has claimed that the hamstring injury that Havertz sustained in training is unacceptable. He added that the German international's absence would be a big miss for the Gunners.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Merson said about Havertz's injury (via Football London ):

"Kai Havertz is going to be a major miss for Arsenal, He has a great understanding with Martin Odegaard and he can drop off or do a good job at centre forward as a focal point."

He added:

"He does miss chances, but he gets in good positions and he is going to be a massive miss for the Gunners. To tear a hamstring in training is near-on unacceptable. If you stretch properly that doesn't happen. I was flabbergasted by the news of tearing a hamstring on a warm-weather training camp."

Havertz reportedly sustained a hamstring injury during a light training and he could be out for the remainder of the season. Having scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 34 games, his absence could be felt in attack in the coming weeks.

Arsenal will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday (February 15).

