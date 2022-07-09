Arsenal intensify interest to sign 26-year-old in cut-price deal worth around €7 million: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The 26-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2023, which could result in the Portuguese club opting to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to Jornal do Noticias, the Gunners have 'intensified' their interest in the Spanish full-back, who could be available for just €7 million this summer.

Grimaldo spent five-and-a-half seasons with Barcelona B before opting to join Benfica in 2015 after failing to make the Catalan giants' first team. He went on to make 249 appearances for Benfica, scoring 19 goals.

The left-back has helped the Portuguese club win three Primeira Ligas, one Taca de Portugal, and one Taca la Liga.

The 2021-22 season was arguably one of the 26-year-old's most impressive campaigns of his career thus far. He scored five goals and provided as many assists in 29 league games. Grimaldo's performances have caught the attention of Arsenal, who are seemingly eager to sign a left-back this summer.

Kieran Tierney is currently the Gunners' first-choice left-back. The Scotland international has been highly impressive since his €29.5 million move to the Emirates Stadium from Celtic in 2019.

The 25-year-old has, however, struggled with injuries during his time in North London. He has failed to make 30 Premier League appearances in a single season during his three years at the club.

Mikel Arteta's side signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica last summer to provide cover and competition to Tierney. However, the 22-year-old struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

Arteta opted to deploy Granit Xhaka as a left-back on multiple occasions towards the end of last season due to Tavares' poor form and Tierney's absence due to injury.

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a €7 million bid for Alejandro Grimaldo, an offer that would be welcomed by Benfica.

Arsenal could face competition from Barcelona for Alejandro Grimaldo

Spanish giants Barcelona are likely to be eager to sign a left-back this summer as they lack adequate cover and competition for veteran defender Jordi Alba. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants were interested in re-signing Alejandro Grimaldo in April.

As per The Mail, Xavi Hernandez's side have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso. The club could look at Grimaldo as an alternative to the 31-year-old.

Grimaldo could be available for a bargain price as he has just one year left on his contract, which would be ideal for Barcelona due to their dire financial situation.

