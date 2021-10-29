Arsenal interested in Bundesliga star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria next summer. The Swiss international is in the final year of his contract at the German club and there has been no progress in negotiations over an extension.

According to German transfer expert Christian Falk, Arsenal may look to make their move for Zakaria in January. They will look for the midfielder to sign a pre-contract with the club. The Gunners were reportedly interested in signing the Swiss international this summer. But they decided not to pull the trigger on the deal after his compatriot Granit Xhaka decided to extend his contract.

According to the report, however, Arsenal are keen to try and sign Zakaria once again. Borussia Monchengladbach is also open to letting the midfielder leave. Christian Falk stated on this matter:

"That is a clear true. There has been interest in the past. Zakaria is on the books of almost every top club in Italy, but he wants the Premier League. Arsenal could be a club that can’t afford him anymore but are interested."

Given that Falk thinks Arsenal will not be able to afford Zakaria, it would be ideal for the Gunners to sign the midfielder as a free agent next summer.

Arsenal set for midfield departures next summer

Zakaria in action for Gladbach

Zakaria would be a welcome addition to Arsenal's midfield if they manage to sign the 24-year-old next summer. The Gunners will be looking to sell the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi. Players like Xhaka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also be potentially being on the chopping block.

Zakaria would provide Arsenal with a true defensive midfielder that would compliment Thomas Partey in the center of the park. The 24-year-old's versatility also allows him to play as a centre-back, which would benefit Mikel Arteta's side greatly. His physical attributes and calmness on the ball will help cover up for Arsenal's weaknesses in midfield.

Zakaria is also a fully-fledged Swiss international and would be seen as an upgrade over Granit Xhaka, given his age and potential. The Swiss midfielder would also be higher in the pecking order than new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is still early in his career.

Signing Zakaria makes sense for all the parties involved. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will decide to pull the trigger on the deal next summer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Adam Rae Voge @adamvoge Here's my radar this season so far for Denis Zakaria. He's been linked with the club a few times over the years now, never was my absolute favorite. In many ways this has been one of/the best season of his career so far (25 in summer.) Could be a shrewd free signing. Here's my radar this season so far for Denis Zakaria. He's been linked with the club a few times over the years now, never was my absolute favorite. In many ways this has been one of/the best season of his career so far (25 in summer.) Could be a shrewd free signing. https://t.co/nSLOL2K7GA

Edited by Aditya Singh