Arsenal interested in Liverpool duo as Mikel Arteta plots Anfield raid next summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Liverpool stars Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, according to Football Insider (via TEAMtalk).

The report claims that the Reds are unsure of handing Diaz a new deal, with his current agreement expiring in the summer of 2027. He's also not a sure-shot starter under Arne Slot, with Cody Gakpo being preferred on the left wing on numerous occasions.

Amid these circumstances, it is believed that the Gunners want to sign Diaz due to their issues on the left wing. Neither Leandro Trossard nor Gabriel Martinelli have overly impressed this campaign on that flank. Meanwhile, Diaz has netted 13 times and bagged five assists across competitions this season.

Jota is another player whose contract also expires in 2027. With Liverpool reportedly on the hunt for a new striker, the Portuguese forward's time at the club seems to be running out.

With Arsenal also looking to secure the services of a new No. 9, there may be an opportunity for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star to complete a move. He is a versatile player who can play on the left flank as well if needed.

The Gunners do not have an out-and-out No. 9 and they may not be too convinced that Jota fits the bill. Given that the Liverpool man isn't a traditional striker either, it wouldn't be surprising to see this deal not go through. Jota has scored eight goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season.

Liverpool confident of beating Arsenal to signing Spain international in the summer - Reports

Nico Williams

Liverpool are reportedly confident of beating Arsenal to signing Atheltic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, which claims that the Reds are determined to get a deal over the line for the Spain international (via CaughtOffSide).

The Gunners' interest in the player has been well documented, with the club attempting to sign Williams even in the summer of 2024. With two years left on his contract, Athletic Bilbao may feel like it is the right time to cash in on their winger.

However, it has been a slightly underwhelming campaign for the 22-year-old attacker. In 37 appearances across competitions, he has managed to find the net on nine occasions while bagging seven assists.

