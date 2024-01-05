Arsenal interested in making move for Turkish star with €30 million transfer value - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old has impressed for the Turkish club this season, which, coupled with the Gunners' situation in defense, has allegedly led them to developing an interest in the full-back.

TBR Football have reported that Fenerbahce have put a €30 million (£25 million) price tag on their defender with Arsenal representatives set to travel to Istanbul to discuss a potential move.

The Turkish side are at the top of the table in their league right now, tied on points (44 after 17 games) with Galatasaray. Hence, they may be unwilling to lose a key player in Kadioglu, who has made 24 appearances this season, across competitions, registering two goals and three assists.

However, TBR Football added that Arsenal's financial strength in this matter could break Fenerbahce's resolve, leading to a January move for the player. Kadioglu's current contract at the club will end in the summer of 2026.

He is a versatile defender capable of playing in multiple positions. Primarily a left-back, Kadioglu can also slot in as a right-back. He has, on occasions, also played as a right-winger and a centre-midfielder.

Arsenal might have been impressed by his versitality as well, as manager Mikel Arteta has previously opted to sign defenders like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White and Jurrien Timber, who are all capable of playing in multiple positions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants multiple reinforcements in January - Reports

The Metro reported on January 3 that Mikel Arteta was keen to rebolster his squad in the winter transfer market.

The report states that Arsenal are keen on adding a new striker, a new defensive midfielder, a defender and ideally a back-up winger to their squad.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been linked for quite some time now, but the move will be expensive and might depend on Arsenal being able to sell Eddie Nketiah. Thomas Partey's injury is reportedly worse than feared and hence defensive midfield is another place where Arteta wants reinforcements.

They are looking for a new defender as well given the season-long injury to Timber, and now Takehiro Tomiyasu leaving for the Asia Cup 2024. Zinchenko also got injured recently and that might push them to get in a new face at the back.

Lastly, they also want to sign a backup winger for Bukayo Saka, who might soon be feeling the heat from playing non-stop football (club and country) over the last few years in his early career.

The Gunners, despite being at the top of the table in Christmas, are now in fourth place in the league standings. They suffered consecutive defeats against West Ham United and Fulham, which might be prompting the Arsenal boss to react in the transfer market.