Arsenal interested in move to sign €60 million-rated defender: Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, English journalist Steve Kay has reported.

According to Kay, Arsenal have checked Tapsoba’s name, meaning the Gunners are considering him as a potential target for the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old defender is a crucial cog in Leverkusen’s system and is reportedly valued at €60 million. His contract with the German club runs out in 2026.

This is not the first time Mikel Arteta’s team is being linked with a move to Tapsoba. It is believed that Tapsoba was on Arsenal’s radar when they were looking for a new center-back last summer. They eventually dropped the idea and opted to bolster the left-back area by bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko. Leverkusen valued Tapsoba between €40 and 50 million at the time.

In 2021, too, the north Londoners attempted to sign the Burkina Faso international. They were ultimately discouraged by Leverkusen’s €60 million asking price at the time.

Tapsoba joined Bayer Leverkusen for an €18 million fee in the summer of 2020. He has since established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Leverkusen.

Tapsoba is quick, acrobatic, good in the air, and physically strong, making him an asset in the center-back position. He is also an excellent passer and maintains his cool under pressure, making him capable of playing out of the back.

Since joining the Bundesliga outfit, Tapsoba has featured in 121 games for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions, scoring four times.

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal deserve massive credit for coping without Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta’s side have been without their talisman Gabriel Jesus since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Prior to the tournament, the Brazilian striker was one of Arsenal’s best players, playing a crucial role in helping his team open up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Many thought the Londoners would struggle to thrive in the absence of their designated goalscorer. Through sheer teamwork, Arteta’s men have allayed said fears, maintaining their five-point advantage in the Premier League race.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lauded the leaders for not crumbling in Jesus’ absence, who he believes was a revelation until his injury.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher said:

"A big thing we should give Arsenal credit for, I think when Jesus got injured they were five points clear of Man City.

“How long's he been injured? Three months? They're still five points clear. You've got to give them massive credit for that because there were a lot of questions asked. He's about to come back and he was an absolute revelation in those early months.”

Jesus has featured in 20 games for the Emirates outfit in the 2022-23 season, scoring five times and claiming seven assists in all competitions.

