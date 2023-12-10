Arsenal interested in re-signing player they let go in 2017, likely to face competition from PL rivals Manchester United - Reports

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen with Manchester United also in the race.

Arsenal are expected to scout the market for a new forward in January. Gabriel Jesus has been hot and cold this season and Mikel Arteta's side have looked light up front at times. Brentford's Ivan Toney is the Gunners' first choice, as per multiple reports. However, Malen could be a cheaper alternative.

Malen, on the other hand, has reportedly fallen out of love with Edin Terzic's tactics. Reports suggest that the Dutchman is contemplating a January move. While there have been rumors of a potential swap deal with Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, 90min has dismissed the claims. The Red Devils are interested in Malen but are yet to make an official bid.

Malen previously had a spell with Arsenal, joining the club in 2015. However, back in 2017, Arsene Wenger sanctioned the then-18-year-old to PSV U21 for £700,000.

Malen had an impressive stint with PSV Eindhoven, scoring 55 goals and providing 24 assists in 116 appearances. He has scored 24 goals and has provided 16 assists in 93 appearances for Dortmund since joining them in 2021.

He has scored five goals and has provided two assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season. The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 28 appearances for the Netherlands.

Malen is contracted with Dortmund until the end of the 2025-26 season and according to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €35 million.

Mario Gotze hails Arsenal and Manchester United linked Donyell Malen's pace

Donyell Malen is a versatile player and can play in different positions in the attack. He is also very fast and 2014 FIFA World Cup final's winning goalscorer Mario Gotze has hailed the Dutchman for that attribute.

Gotze, who previously played for PSV and Dortmund, also pointed out that Malen is a clinical striker, saying (via Bundesliga's official website):

"Donyell is extremely fast and very dangerous. If he has a chance, it's usually a goal, too. He's still young, but has really good abilities."

Malen, meanwhile, described Brazilian legend Ronaldinho as his idol, saying:

"I've seen all of Ronaldinho's matches from the past - regardless of whether it's for Brazil or Barcelona. My room was full of stuff about him and I did all of his tricks."

Malen's future is a hot topic in European football. With his pace and versatility, the Netherlands international could become a valuable addition to top Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.