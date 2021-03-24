Arsenal interested in signing Real Betis star - Reports

According to Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in securing a summer move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was a youth product at his hometown club River Plates in the Argentine league. He broke into the first-team in 2014 before spending six months out on loan with Defensa Justicia.

In 2016, he completed a €1.8m permanent move to the Chinese league, where he spent one year with Club Tijuana. After impressing in the Chinese first division, he moved back to South America, signing for Mexican outfit Club America for €6.3m.

Arsenal reportedly eye Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguezhttps://t.co/fDHkIJA4ir — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 23, 2021

Rodriguez spent three years in the Mexican league before he moved to La Liga outfit Real Betis. The midfielder has impressed and attracted interest from a number of clubs around Europe, including Arsenal.

Reports claim Rodriguez is a long-time target of Arsenal, who have scouted the 26-year-old for several months. Arsenal are now prepared to step up their chase for the Argentine defensive midfielder, as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal want to sign Guido Rodriguez to reinforce their midfield

Real Betis Balompie v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Arsenal are said to be ready to make a move for Real Betis' tenacious midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with reports claiming the Gunners are disappointed by Thomas Partey’s performance this season.

Partey completed a €50m move from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid last season. After several injuries and inconsistent outings, Arsenal are now looking to bring in another defensive midfielder to bolster their midfield.

Reports from Spain also claim that Real Betis are looking to cash in on the Argentine midfielder after paying a bargain fee to snap him up in January of 2020.

Tactical Insight: Who is Arsenal target Guido Rodríguez from Real Betis?



The Gunners have been linked with the 26-year-old Argentine midfielder so I broke him down with statistical comparisons with Partey and Xhaka.



The results are surprising!https://t.co/LVTzfWcbRx — The Gooner Talk (@TheGoonerTalkTv) March 23, 2021

Rodriguez has a €80m release clause in his contract, but it is unclear how much Arsenal will be able to pay for the midfielder. It is unlikely that Arsenal will break the bank for a new defensive midfielder after signing Thomas Partey for a hefty €50m just last summer.

However, if they can generate funds from the sales of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, who are set to exit the Emirates in the summer, a move for Rodriguez might be on the cards.