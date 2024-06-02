Arsenal interested in signing 2 teenage talents scouted by Liverpool and European giants - Reports

According to Croatian outlet Index, Arsenal are interested in signing two young talents from Croatian club NK Kustosija. The Gunners are interested in 16-year-old Lovro Chelfi and 17-year-old Niko Tomasevic.

Chelfi can operate as a winger or an attacking midfielder. Tomasevic, on the other hand, is a traditional number eight. If the Gunners sign the two young transfer targets, they are likely to join the club's Hale End academy before making the step-up to the first-team.

As per the report, the two youngsters would cost around €2 million each and would be relatively low-risk signings for a club of Arsenal's stature. Kustosija have developed a reputation for producing top young talents, having recently sold Senegalese centre-back Mikayil Faye to Barcelona.

However, Arsenal could face competition in their pursuit of the two young gems. As per the report from Index, Liverpool, Aston Villa, LOSC Lille, and Borussia Dortmund have all been keeping tabs on the duo.

Paul Robinson tips Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Liverpool

English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale looks set to leave Arsenal this summer. David Raya has become the first choice for Mikel Arteta since his move from Brentford last summer.

Ramsdale, who was the club's first-choice shot-stopper last season, made only six Premier League appearances in the 2023-24 season and is expected to leave in the summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with Ramsdale. Paul Robinson, though, has claimed Liverpool could be a good destination for the Englishman. The former England number one said (via Metro):

"I don't think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad. I think there's move for him in the Premier League."

Robinson added:

"If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there's an opportunity for him [Ramsdale] to go and be a number one with Alisson. Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there's an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself."

Caiomhin Kelleher, who currently serves as the back-up to Alisson at Liverpool, has been linked with a summer exit as he reportedly wants more playing time.

Alisson, on the other hand, is reportedly on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs. The Brazilian has also suffered from injury issues. Hence, Ramsdale could find himself getting more game time at Anfield than he has at the Emirates this season.