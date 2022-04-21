Arsenal interested in signing 22-year-old dubbed as the 'Dutch Thierry Henry' - Reports

Arsenal have shown interest in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in the upcoming transfer window, according to Soccernews.nl (via Sport Witness). The 22-year-old forward is labeled as the 'Dutch Thierry Henry'.

Cody Gakpo is currently having a stellar season in the Netherlands. The forward has scored 18 goals and provided 15 assists in 42 appearances for PSV across all competitions. Gakpo recently scored in the KNVB Cup final against Ajax as PSV won the game 2-1.

According to the aforementioned source, his form in Eredivisie has caught the eye of Arsenal. The Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new attacking option due to having limited forward options.

Mikel Arteta's side decided to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January due to his deteriorating relationship with the manager. The Gunners currently possess two forwards in their first team - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. However, both have less than six months remaining on their contracts and are expected to leave in the summer.

Freddie Paxton @Freddie_Paxton Arsenal have genuine interest in Cody Gakpo. 22 year old PSV captain certainly fits in with the profile of player Arteta has tended to go for in the market. With Arsenal set to lose a number of forwards this summer, this could definitely be one to watch. Arsenal have genuine interest in Cody Gakpo. 22 year old PSV captain certainly fits in with the profile of player Arteta has tended to go for in the market. With Arsenal set to lose a number of forwards this summer, this could definitely be one to watch.

The aforementioned source has compared Cody Gakpo to former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry. The 22-year-old forward is renowned for his pace and physicality, making him an excellent option for Mikel Arteta's side. Due to his striking similarities with Henry, Soccernews.nl stated that the Gunners are the best option for him moving forward.

It is worth mentioning that Gakpo has a contract with PSV until the summer of 2026. However, the report has suggested that there is no chance the forward will fulfill the entirety of his contract. According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old forward is currently valued at €25 million.

Arteta is currently building a young squad at Arsenal. This was evident from the last transfer window where he signed a number of players below the age of 23 for the first-team. These included the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

Arsenal secured a crucial win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Arsenal secured a crucial 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on 20 April to keep their top-four hopes alive. Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, and a brace from Eddie Nketiah were enough to secure all three points on the night.

It is worth noting that the Gunners came into the game on the back of losing three consecutive games in the Premier League.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are now fifth in the table, having accumulated 57 points from 32 matches. They are currently level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with six matches remaining in the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee