Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old English international goalkeeper - Reports

Arsenal have shown interest in signing 23-year-old Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to Sky Sports.

Aaron Ramsdale moved from Bournemouth to Sheffield United in the summer of 2020. Despite his best efforts, he has failed to prevent Sheffield United from getting relegated from the Premier League.

Arsenal are looking to take advantage of Sheffield United's relegation by poaching their goalkeeper. Apart from Ramsdale, Arsenal are also looking to sign Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan on a permanent basis after the Brighton loanee spent six months on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta considers defensive strengthening his priority this summer. Apart from signing a new goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners are also interested in bringing in Brighton defender Ben White.

Arsenal had a £40 million bid rejected by the Seagulls who are valuing the England international at £50 million.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

BREAKING: Arsenal are interested in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 16, 2021

Arsenal showing interest in Aaron Ramsdale could mean the end for Bernd Leno

With the Gunners wanting to sign both Aaron Ramsdale and Mat Ryan, it seems like Bernd Leno's time at the Emirates is slowly coming to an abrupt end.

Arsenal see Aaron Ramsdale as their first-choice goalkeeper while interest shown in Mat Ryan conveys the Australian will serve as a backup to the 23-year-old English shot-stopper.

Bernd Leno arrived at Arsenal in 2018 from German side Bayer Leverkusen and cemented his place as the Gunners' undisputed number one. However, last season has been a disappointing one for Arsenal as well as Bernd Leno himself. Some costly errors from Leno saw Arsenal finish the season in a lowly eighth place.

Aaron Ramsdale is at Euro 2020. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, played 42 times for Sheffield United last season, including all 38 games in the Premier League.

Despite being relegated from the Premier League, Aaron Ramsdale is still in demand. England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to replace the injured Dean Henderson with the Sheffield United goalkeeper for the ongoing Euro 2020. However, Aaron Ramsdale is not expected to start any games at the tournament with Southgate seeing him as a backup for Jordan Pickford.

Our No.1. 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Aaron Ramsdale has been called up to the England #EURO2020 squad. 👏 pic.twitter.com/svApJomcrg — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 15, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee