Arsenal interested in signing Aston Villa star - Reports

Arsenal’s hunt for midfield reinforcements has reportedly led to the Gunners targeting Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

According to Birmingham Live’s Ashley Preece, the Gunners have turned their attention to bringing the Brazilian star to the Emirates. This follows the club failing to secure Luiz's compatriot Arthur Melo from Juventus, as reported by The Athletic.

According to Preece, Edu knows the star well and expects the Gunners to make a move before the end of the window. The journalist noted that Luiz's contract - which is expiring in 17 months - won't be renewed.

The London Evening Standard also reported that the midfielder is admired by head coach Mikel Arteta, making a potential move more likely.

The Gunners have had issues in the middle of the park this season, with limited options in midfield proving to be a major issue this season. However, Luiz represents a tested Premier League midfielder yet to reach his prime years at just 23 years old.

Mikel Arteta knows Luiz well from their time together at Manchester City. The midfielder came through at City while Arteta served as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola. This means both men will likely have similar footballing philosophies which could help the midfielder adapt to life at the Emirates Stadium.

According to reports from Evening Standard, Villa have rejected a £30 million offer from an unnamed Premier League team already. The Gunners will likely have to beat that offer to bag the Brazilian from Steven Gerrard’s team.

Both teams have already done business during this transfer window, with Calum Chambers making the switch from the Emirates Stadium to Villa Park. Chambers was notably on the last six months of his contract with Arsenal, who will have been happy to offload his wages in January.

Having made only five appearances under Arteta this season, it's little surprise that the club let him go to Aston Villa. A contract extension would have been unlikely and Chambers is likely to get more game time at his new club.

The transfer fees and the terms of the deal are currently undisclosed but it can be assumed that Villa made a smart purchase. With the Gunners scratching off a fringe name from their wage budget and Aston Villa purchasing a low-cost defender, both teams will be happy about Chambers' transfer.

