Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona defender after failing to snap him up in January: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Eric Garcia from Barcelona in the summer. Mikel Arteta wants to take advantage of the 22-year-old's situation at Camp Nou and lure him back to the Premier League.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Garcia is the latest star on Arsenal's radar ahead of the summer transfer window. The Spanish centre-back has started 11 matches this season, but is facing tough competition to get back into the starting XI.

Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen have sealed the starting XI spots in Xavi's team. The Spaniard is left frustrated and reports suggest the Barcelona manager is ready to test a new position for him - defensive midfielder.

Xavi spoke about Garcia's future earlier this month and said:

"Eric Garcia is always helpful. He has played great games with us. Obviously, there is competition in defence, but I trust him. He had a little discomfort before the Espanyol game, but nothing important. I don't want anyone to leave. I'm happy with the squad. It's different if a player asks to leave. You have to understand their situation."

Mikel Arteta worked with Eric Garcia at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta worked with Eric Garcia while he was the assistant manager at Manchester City. The Spaniard forced a move to Barcelona as he wanted to rejoin his former club and did not sign a new deal at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola spoke about the defender's decision before the move and said:

"I would love to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way he conducts his behaviour. He is always thinking of the team. He's always a good face in the good or bad moments. He helps the manager and the backroom staff all the time."

He added:

"He will go in an incredible team and when the people say they are unsatisfied if I don't play, I think of Eric. Most of the time he's not on the bench because he's going to move to Barcelona, I hope so. It's tough, but it is what it is."

Arteta wants to add more competition for his central defenders Gabriel and William Saliba and sees Garcia as the top pick.

