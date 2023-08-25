Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona star previously called 'a spectacular asset' by current boss Xavi – Reports

Arsenal are allegedly keen to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati this month.

The Gunners are currently mulling over adding new players to their squad, with the summer transfer deadline day just around the corner. They have splashed close to £210 million so far, roping in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on three permanent transfers.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have expressed a late interest in roping in Fati in the ongoing transfer window. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team have previously held talks with the 20-year-old but are now willing to step up their transfer interest.

Fati, who has a contract until June 2027 at Camp Nou, is believed to be interested in staying at Barcelona this month. However, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is set to inform Jorge Mendes that his client should leave for the benefit of his career in a meeting this Friday.

Barcelona are said to be open to shipping Fati off on a season-long loan deal, but only if Arsenal are ready to cover the right-footed attacker's full wages. Otherwise, they are expected to demand a permanent fee in the region of £50 million for the Spaniard's signature.

Earlier this year, Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez labelled the nine-cap Spain star a "spectacular" player when asked about the wide operator's future at Camp Nou. He told reporters (h/t Sports Mole):

"Things will work out for him, we have to be patient, he is a spectacular asset for the club, we trust him a lot, he is working very well, he has a tremendous mentality in training, but we need to be patient. He is 20 years old and needs time, like everyone else. This is not the time to talk about sales."

So far this season, Fati has made two appearances for the Catalans.

Will Barcelona's Ansu Fati fit in at Arsenal?

Ansu Fati, who has helped Barcelona lift three trophies so far, could decide to exit his boyhood team. He is said to have fallen down in the club's pecking order, with Lamine Yamal gaining importance of late.

Should Fati secure a move to Mikel Arteta's side in the near future, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He could provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli and occasionally play as a centre-forward.

So far, the Arsenal target has registered 29 goals and 10 assists in 111 games for Barcelona. He is averaging a goal involvement every 113 minutes, but has started just 41 matches due to a host of injuries.