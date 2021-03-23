Arsenal interested in signing La Liga star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Argentinian midfielder has caught the eye with his performances this season and Mikel Arteta is interested in bringing him to the Emirates this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis will be getting rid of a significant amount of players from their squad in order to raise funds. However, the sale of Rodriguez does not seem likely.

The Argentinian has no intention of leaving the La Liga outfit in the summer, even though he does have a buyout-clause of £68 million.

The report also states that Betis are reluctant to let the midfielder leave and would rather cut ties with Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho. Two other unnamed clubs are also interested in securing the Argentine's signature.

Tactical Insight: Who is Arsenal target Guido Rodríguez from Real Betis?



The Gunners have been linked with the 26-year-old Argentine midfielder so I broke him down with statistical comparisons with Partey and Xhaka.



The results are surprising!https://t.co/LVTzfWcbRx — The Gooner Talk (@TheGoonerTalkTv) March 23, 2021

Arsenal are also interested in Brighton's Yves Bissouma as Mikel Arteta looks for someone to partner Thomas Partey in the Gunners' midfield.

Arsenal need to start winning games consistently

Arsenal came back from 3-0 down

The Gunners pulled off a miraculous comeback from three goals down to secure a point against West Ham at the weekend. Arsenal found themselves 3-1 down going into the 2nd half of the game, but showed their mettle as they managed to draw against David Moyes' side.

Arsenal are now 9th in the Premier League, six points off Tottenham in 6th. If Arsenal are to finish in the top 6 this season, Mikel Arteta's side will have to start stringing wins together on a consistent basis.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson had this to say about the Gunners' performance at the weekend:

"It was exactly how Arsenal are in a nutshell, in that 90 minutes of football [against West Ham]. They've just been so inconsistent all season. Last week, they were great against Tottenham, they looked really good and looked like a team. Then they go out and put in a 45-minute performance like that and then come back and get a result. It summed up everything about their season in a nutshell in the last week. If you want to be successful, you need consistency and if you don't have it, you've got no chance."

"They've got the players, they've just got to find consistency, but they've got to be fighting for the top four. Arsenal is a big club and middle of the table isn't good enough. Until they can get their consistency right, they will be middle of the table again next season."

15’: West Ham 1-0 Arsenal

17’: West Ham 2-0 Arsenal

32’: West Ham 3-0 Arsenal

38’: West Ham 3-1 Arsenal

61’: West Ham 3-2 Arsenal

82’: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal



😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/QirKRLFpcQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021