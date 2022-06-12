Arsenal interested in signing Premier League winger who rejected them in 2019: Reports

According to Voetbal Belgie, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leonadro Trossard. The 27-year-old joins Youri Tielemans as the other Belgian on Arteta's wishlist this summer.

Trossard incidentally admitted to rejecting the Gunners when they tried to sign him in 2019 from Genk. He then joined Brighton and has been impressive at the club. He told Nieuwsblad (via HITC):

"I was in conversations with Arsenal. (But) a move to Arsenal or Atlético Madrid might not have been the right one. The trainer, Graham Potter, had come to the Belgium team hotel in Tubize three weeks before my wedding to come and talk to me."

He added:

"That he came for that made me feel good. Brighton were nervous and pushed to (complete the) deal quickly. And Brighton is not the worst place to live.”

Trossard has made 104 appearances for Brighton in the past three years, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists. Eight of his goals came last season itself in 34 appearances in the Premier League alongside three assists. He helped Brighton finish ninth in the league table last season, their highest ever league position.

Adam Rae Voge @adamvoge Trossard would be an interesting utility piece for Arsenal at the right price. Good dribbler, hard worker off the ball. Can play all over the pitch, including forward and even wingback for Brighton at times. Trossard would be an interesting utility piece for Arsenal at the right price. Good dribbler, hard worker off the ball. Can play all over the pitch, including forward and even wingback for Brighton at times. https://t.co/xU1rtU15yY

With this experience, he might now be ready to take the next step if the Gunners do come for him.

Arsenal handed boost in pursuit of Belgian midfielder

According to The Athletic (via Express), the Gunners have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 25-year-old is likely to leave Leicester City this summer. His contract with the Foxes expires in 2023 and he has refused to sign a new one. Now, as per Express' report, he no longer sees Champions League football as a necessity at his next club.

This bodes well for Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League table and will play in the Europa League.

In fact, they have even presented a proposal to the Belgian midfielder which could help them sign Tielemans this summer.

Tielemans joined Leicester City in 2019 from AS Monaco and has been a key part of the Foxes' midfield. He's made 158 appearances in all competitions, scoring and assisting 24 goals each.

His ability to control play and build attacks can be highly beneficial for Arsenal. Hence, they will hope to get the Belgian to the Emirates this summer.

