Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid ace in potential €60m deal: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Endrick and are preparing a bid for the prodigy. This is according to a report from Fichajes.net, which says the Gunners are looking to offer around €60 million for the Brazil international's services.

The interest in the 18-year-old forward seemingly stems from the limited game time he has seen at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving last summer. Endrick joined Los Blancos from Palmeiras for a reported fee of €47.5 million.

Since then, he has played 22 matches across competitions, bagging five goals and an assist. However, in these outings, Endrick has started just one Champions League tie and has not featured in the first XI of a LaLiga game even once.

It is extremely unlikely that the young striker will see regular game time in the near future amid competition from Kylian Mbappe. Hence, a move away may be the solution.

The Emirates seems like a reasonably good destination, with Arsenal in the hunt for a new striker. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who are both currently injured, are the potential options for the striker's role in north London.

However, neither are out-and-out centre-forwards, which opens up an opportunity for a new player to take over. Additionally, the Gunners have shown promise as far as competing for major honors is concerned.

They're currently second in the Premier League standings and still stand a chance of beating Liverpool to the title. The Gunners have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

All said and done, a move for Endrick will be tricky, with Real Madrid holding much of the negotiating power in this deal. The Brazilian is contracted at Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2030.

Arsenal confident of signing Spain midfielder amid competition from Real Madrid- Reports

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are reportedly confident of getting a deal across the line for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi amid competition from Real Madrid. This is according to Football Transfers, who say that the Gunners have been in contact with the player's entourage over the past few months (via TeamTalk).

Now, this deal is said to be in an advanced stage, with the parties having agreed a four-year deal. The midfielder has been impressive for his club team, having made 220 appearances across competitions for them overall.

Zubimendi is likely to be a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey in the number six position. This would allow Declan Rice to operate in a box-to-box role and contribute in attack.

