Arsenal interested in signing Tottenham target - Reports

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Everton are reportedly set to fight for Denis Zakaria. The Borussia Mönchengladbach star is on the radar for Napoli and AS Roma too.

As per Christian Falk, Zakaria has attracted interest from the aforementioned three Premier League clubs who are keen on signing him this summer.

Arsenal have Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey to play in the CDM role. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to add another defensive midfielder.

Tottenham have signed Bryan Gil this summer but are looking to add more players to their midfield department. Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly looking to get a defensive midfielder to partner with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Rafa Benitez has taken over at Everton and he wants the club to sign a midfielder who can dominate physically. The Spaniard has Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré in his squad but is keen on bringing in a fresh face.

Chelsea and Manchester City were interested in Arsenal target

Christian Falk has revealed Chelsea and Manchester City were looking to sign Arsenal target Denis Zakaria last summer. However, the two clubs decided not to go ahead with the move as the price they were quoted was too high. He said:

"It's true but Chelsea are not the only club keen. We know these clubs have shortlists and Zakaria is on the shortlist of Chelsea because he is a really good player.

"But he is also on the shortlist of United and the shortlist of City. He's really expensive for a player that hasn't shown in a big competition, I know that Gladbach knows there are interests from big clubs and also German big clubs.

"I think it's not his year to make a transfer and Gladbach don't want to sell him but if a club pays €50million or €60m of course there will be negotiations. I think we will have to talk about Zakaria next year. They [Chelsea] are watching him and they can see him in the Champions League which is interesting."

Chelsea have signed Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer and are close to signing Romelu Lukaku. Manchester City have got Jack Grealish, while reports suggest they could be closing in on Harry Kane too.

