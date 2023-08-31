Arsenal interested in surprise loan move for Barcelona star on deadline day – Reports

Arsenal are allegedly keen to rope in Barcelona defender Eric Garcia on a season-long loan transfer on the summer transfer deadline day.

The Gunners are believed to be scouring the transfer market to snap up temporary replacements for Jurrien Timber. They lost their £38 million summer signing to an anterior cruciate ligament injury during their 2-1 league victory against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

Now, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal are interested in signing Garcia on a loan deal in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. They are hoping to convince the star to seal a switch to the Emirates Stadium in light of his existing relationship with Mikel Arteta.

Garcia, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, could opt to secure a move away from Barcelona this summer. He has found himself in a rotational role following Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen's arrivals ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

A right-footed versatile centre-back, the 19-cap Spain international started just 18 of his 32 appearances last season. He even played in a holding midfield role for seven games across competitions past term.

Should Garcia join Arsenal in the near future, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He has prior experience in the Premier League during his three-year stint at Manchester City under Arteta, who served as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.

Overall, the one-time Premier League and La Liga winner has scored one goal and laid out two assists in 70 appearances for Barcelona so far.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have roped in three other stars apart from Timber so far this summer. They signed Declan Rice in a potential £105 million move from West Ham United, Kai Havertz for £65 million from Chelsea and David Raya on a loan deal from Brentford.

Arsenal set to lose out on Barcelona winger

The Gunners were believed to be monitoring Barcelona star Ansu Fati with the intention of signing him in the future. They were expected to face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, according to 90min.

However, in a surprise twist of events, Fati is reportedly set to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long temporary switch. The 20-year-old inside forward is set to travel to the United Kingdom on Thursday (August 31), according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

So far, the Arsenal target has registered 29 goals and 10 assists in 112 games for Barcelona. He averages a goal involvement every 113 minutes but has started just 41 matches due to a host of injuries.