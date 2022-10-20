Arsenal join Barcelona and Real Madrid in race to sign highly-rated South American forward: Reports

Arsenal have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick as per SPORT.

Endrick has impressed in the Copinha tournament so far this season. The 16-year-old has scored six goals in seven games for the Brazilian side. The striker signed with the club at the start of the season and his contract is set to expire in June of 2025.

Barcelona have been long-term admirers of the youngster. However, their arch-rivals Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the player and might hijack any potential deal.

Arsenal have also joined the race to sign Endrick. Mikel Arteta's side have a strong Brazilian contingent in their team consisting of the likes of Gabriel Maghalhaes, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli.

As per Mundo Deportivo, any potential suitor might have to shell out as much as €70 million to sign the Brazilian wonderkid, who is expected to make a move to Europe once he turns 18.

Arsenal are set to return to action on October 20 as they take on PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League. Ahead of the clash, Arteta was quizzed by the media on whether a manager has the responsibility to set the standards with his behavior. The Spaniard stated (via the club's official website):

"We do have a responsibility, not only with the referees as well but with the game. We want to get this game played and respected. Obviously, to talk about any managers, I have enough just looking after my own behavior and trying to do the right things for our club."

The Gunners boss added:

"But yes, it is very intense, you get heated, there are moments like in the last few games. You’ve seen many, many incidents when VAR has to step in and there is a lot of controversy and a lot of moments where the result is in the air. It depends on a decision and it’s not easy to manage, but of course, we have a huge responsibility."

