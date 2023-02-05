Arsenal join race for midfielder who is also wanted by Barcelona as Sergio Busquets' replacement: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi.

The Catalans are reportedly looking to sign Zubimendi as Sergio Busquets' replacement. The veteran midfielder is currently in the final year of his contract with the Blaugrana. The midfielder has garnered interest from the MLS and looks poised to leave at the end of the current season.

As per Fichajes, given Zubimendi's ability to play as a pivot, Barcelona have identified the Real Sociedad man as the perfect replacement for Busquets. The Spaniard has been a crucial player for the Basque club this season, making 24 appearances across competitions. He has scored one goal and has provided three assists.

H @hazfcb_ Martín Zubimendi vs Real Madrid (A) - La Liga MD 19

Martín Zubimendi vs Real Madrid (A) - La Liga MD 19 https://t.co/hm8cdHu5W7

Sociedad have accepted the fact that they will lose the player next season. While a move to Camp Nou seems likely, Arsenal have also joined the race for the midfielder. The Gunners recently signed Jorginho from Chelsea after losing out on their primary target Moises Caicedo.

They could now look to strengthen their midfield further by trying to sign Zubimendi in the summer.

Arsenal might make a move for Barcelona's Raphinha in the summer

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

The Gunners failed to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in January and the winger eventually joined Chelsea.

They, however, might consider making a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha. Before the Brazilian joined the Catalan club from Leeds United last summer, Arsenal were keen on signing him in the summer.

They might reignite their interest in the summer. The north London-based club's sporting director Edu has previously appreciated the Brazilian's qualities, saying (via Football.London):

"I just said to Deco, ‘Can you explain to me the situation with Raphinha?’ and he was clear: ‘Edu, we have a good relationship but I’m not going to lie to you, his idea is to go to Barcelona because he’s dreaming to go to Barcelona, and we’ve been talking to Barcelona since a long time ago'."

He added:

"[I said] 'Okay, thank you very much, if something happens then just let me know because I can explore and understand the situation. If not, no problem and we carry on with our relationship'."

Raphinha has registered five goals and seven assists in 28 games for Barcelona this season.

Poll : 0 votes