Arsenal join the race to sign AS Roma winger - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Leicester City flop Cengiz Under this summer as they look to add more depth to their squad.

Under has had a difficult loan spell at Leicester City and is expected to return to AS Roma as the Foxes will not exercise the option to sign him permanently.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their team this summer, after their worst season in more than two decades. But the Gunners may have to strike some smart deals without European football this summer.

Leicester had the chance to sign Under permanently for £20 million, so Arsenal might have to dish out a fee in that region to sign the Turkish international this summer.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb (via Mirror), Arsenal will face competition from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund for Under this summer.

Arsenal’s interest in Cengiz Under amidst his poor form is concerning

The Gunners have signed players in recent years who have failed to shine consistently. Cengiz Under could potentially fall into that category as well, considering he has failed to progress as a player after a bright start at AS Roma.

The 23-year old made just one start in the Premier League and was predominantly used as a substitute by manager Brendan Rodgers. The Turk failed to adjust to the physicality of the league, and perhaps wasn’t as disciplined as Rodgers would have liked him to be off the ball.

With just two goals in 19 games during his loan spell, it’s perhaps safe to say that Under has had a forgettable spell in England.

Under made a good start to his Roma career after joining the Serie A side from Basaksehir, but his impact slowly waned and he was subsequently loaned out to Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

Arsenal are looking for cheaper options this summer and Under will not be an expensive buy. However, the question as to whether or not he can fulfill his potential will still remain.

The Gunners have a big summer ahead as they need to sign the right players to help push them forward next season after a dire campaign this time.