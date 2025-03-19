Arsenal keen to bolster squad with Premier League star and Nico Williams in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly highly interested in signing Nico Williams and Matheus Cunha in the summer. Both players have release clauses in their respective contracts and are likely to cost a fair bit.

Ad

The Gunners have been among the top scorers in the Premier League in the last few seasons and are fourth this season after 29 games. However, their has still been an evident lack of firepower in key moments, leading to them failing to win the title in the last two seasons. Moreover, they have arguably been highly dependent on Bukayo Saka to create and score goals.

Hence, fans and pundits have urged Arsenal to sign a striker and attackers in recent seasons. As per TEAMtalk, the club are now keen to go all out and sign both Nico Williams and Matheus Cunha in the summer.

Ad

Trending

Williams has a release clause worth €58 million in his contract with Athletic Club. He was heavily linked with a move away last summer but he stayed put. Barcelona are also interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, Cunha has a release clause worth £62.5 million in his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has also been linked with numerous Premier League clubs for a potential summer transfer.

As per TEAMtalk, while Arsenal are interested in them, they are unlikely to sign both players, considering their potential overall package with wages.

Ad

Journalist lays out Arsenal's priorities for summer transfer window

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the Gunners are looking to sign a goalkeeper and attackers in the summer. He said that their sporting director Andrea Berta is an admirer of Matheus Cunha and is eager to sign him.

Jacobs said (via GiveMeSport):

"You got Joan Garcia, Arsenal will want a number two goalkeeper that can compete with David Raya and maybe even become the long-term number one over time.

Ad

“So the Espanyol goalkeeper’s there as well, plus cover for Bukayo Saka, plus a left-sided winger with Nico Williams and Matheus Cunha, the two that are currently being looked at. And Berta, I'm told, really likes Cunha in particular."

Cunha has been highly impressive for Wolves this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 26 Premier League games. Overall, he's recorded 31 goals and 13 assists in 85 games for them since arriving from Atletico Madrid, initially on loan, in January 2023.

The Brazilian forward can play across the frontline and only recently signed a new contract with Wolves that will expire in 2029.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback