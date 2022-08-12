Arsenal keen to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga forward before summer transfer window slams shut: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby this summer, according to But Football Club.

Diaby, who has three years left on his current deal at the BayArena, has established himself as a regular starter at the German club since joining from Paris Saint-Germain for €15 million in 2019.

The Frenchman turned a lot of heads with his electric performances in the 2021-22 campaign. He registered 17 goals and 14 assists in 42 matches across competitions, helping Leverkusen finish third in the Bundesliga.

As per the aforementioned report, Arsenal are hoping to add Diaby to their ranks in the ongoing summer transfer window, with head coach Mikel Arteta being an admirer of the player. The report also states that the Gunners are set to face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United over the youngster's signature.

Diaby, who has already assisted once in two appearances across competitions this season, is reportedly valued at €70 million by Leverkusen.

Earlier, the Gunners were in pursuit of Raphinha to bolster their attacking ranks. But the club missed out on the Brazilian forward, who moved to Barcelona from Leeds United.

The north London outfit have so far roped in striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Matt Turner, and forward Marquinhos on permanent deals.

Arsenal opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Friday, August 5. Arteta's side will next host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Saturday, August 13.

William Gallas lauds new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus

Speaking to Genting Casino, former Gunners defender William Gallas labelled Gabriel Jesus a great signing, saying:

"Alexandre Lacazette left and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang left as well so it was very important for Arsenal to sign a good striker. Gabriel Jesus has shown for many years what he can do with Manchester City. It was difficult for him to get into the starting 11 but he has quality."

He added:

"He's very strong and very intelligent when he plays football. I'm sure he's going to fit in the team. Signing Gabriel Jesus will give Arsenal a better opportunity to score goals and to be very dangerous in attack. It's a great signing."

Jesus played 83 minutes against Palace, but failed to score or provide an assist.

