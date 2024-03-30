Arsenal keen on signing £43 million-rated Serie A star in summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in adding AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer to their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bennacer, who represented the Gunners' youth teams for two years before leaving in 2017, has established himself as a key starter at Milan since joining from Empoli in 2019. The 26-year-old has helped his team win a Serie A title so far, making 160 overall appearances.

Now, according to Calciomercato.it, Arsenal are keen to re-sign Bennacer ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Milan are willing to let go of their holding midfielder for a transfer fee in the region of £43 million.

Bennacer, who has reportedly been linked with Real Madrid as well, could prove to be a fine signing for the Gunners should he manage to stay fit. He would likely pop up as a squad option, displacing Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the club's pecking order in the process.

Since joining the Rossoneri from Empoli for close to £15 million, the 46-cap Algeria international has started 119 of his 160 appearances. He has scored six goals and provided 10 assists for the Serie A outfit so far.

Mark Lawrenson offers scoreline prediction for Manchester City-Arsenal league match

In his exclusive column for British online bookmaker Paddy Power, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson predicted a 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal in the clash on Sunday (March 31). He wrote:

"You'd always fancy Manchester City to win any game, especially at home, but I think it's going to be tough against Arsenal. I'm going to go for a draw. Obviously that would be good for Liverpool if they can win, but Arsenal are much better away from home now and they've been through an excellent run as we all know."

Backing City to extend their 22-game unbeaten run, Lawrenson added:

"Manchester City, it's a long time since they've been beaten and I don't expect them to lose [against the Gunners] but they've just had one or two little wobbles which is why I just fancy the draw."

The Gunners, who finished second by five points last campaign, are currently atop the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 outings. They are on a fine eight-match winning streak in the Premier League.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are third with 63 points from 28 matches. They boast a fine head-to-head record against Mikel Arteta's outfit, registering 15 wins in their past 18 meetings against the Gunners.