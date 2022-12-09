Arsenal keen on signing Barcelona star in the January transfer window - Reports 

Premier League leaders Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres when the winter transfer window opens in January, Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed.

According to the aforementioned source, Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Italian giants AC Milan, are interested in signing the Barcelona ace. The Blaugrana are also reportedly happy to let him leave in January.

With Gabriel Jesus undergoing surgery after suffering a knee injury while serving Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Gunners could bring in reinforcements in January.

Sun Sport @SunSport Arsenal reportedly had a late £26m bid for Barcelona, and former Man City, attacker Ferran Torres rejected this summer



Arsenal reportedly had a late £26m bid for Barcelona, and former Man City, attacker Ferran Torres rejected this summerhttps://t.co/T3Bp4G8b0D

Spain international Torres, who was recently eliminated from the Qatar World Cup, could potentially be a worthy replacement. The Barcelona winger can play on either wing and also as a false nine, giving Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta plenty of options.

Barca signed Torres from Manchester City for a €55 million fee in January 2022. He has not lived up to the billing in the Catalonian capital, scoring only 12 times and claiming seven assists in 44 appearances for them so far. Arsenal coach Arteta, who briefly served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at City, could get in touch with his old contacts to get a detailed overview of the player.

Arsenal target Torres, however, was in encouraging form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup before Spain were dumped out of it by Morocco in the round of 16. He made four appearances under Luis Enrique in Qatar, scoring twice.

Barcelona director comments on Sergio Busquets future at the club

With his contract running out in June 2023, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of Barca captain Sergio Busquets. The Spain international is firmly on the wrong side of 30 and has not been operating at his best lately.

Busquets often cut a frustrating figure for Spain in Qatar, with the 34-year-old struggling to keep up with the pace of the game and failing to make a tangible impact. To make matters worse, the midfielder failed to put away his vital penalty in the shootout against Morocco.

GOAL @goal Bono had a smile on his face while he saved Sergio Busquets' penalty Bono had a smile on his face while he saved Sergio Busquets' penalty 😅 https://t.co/HewBbeRg7P

Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff recently spoke about Busquets’ future at Camp Nou, insisting that the midfielder reserves the right to make a decision at the end of his deal.

Speaking to the press (via Barca Universal), Cruyff said:

“He is a super special player, a ‘one club man’, who has spent his whole life in a club and there comes a time when, with such a special player, the first thing you have is respect for the how and when of the decision you want to make. Obviously, the club is in permanent contact with him and with his agents, which is normal, and when the time comes, a joint decision will be made.

“But the club does not have the decision, the player has the right to decide and also the contract ends.”

Busquets has featured in 16 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording an assist.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes