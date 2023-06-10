Arsenal keen to sign defender from relegated Premier League side: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in roping in Leicester City star Timothy Castagne ahead of the next season.

Castagne, 27, has established himself as a vital starter for the Foxes since arriving from Atalanta for an initial fee of £18 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has helped his current team lift their first-ever FA Cup trophy in 2021.

According to Het Belang van Limburg, Arsenal have identified the Belgian as a top transfer target as they are keen to bolster their defensive depth in the future. They are willing to meet Leicester's reasonable asking price of £17 million.

Castagne, who has a deal until June 2025 at the King Power Stadium, could prove to be an excellent addition to the Gunners' ranks. He would provide competition to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the first-team right-back spot.

Overall, the KRC Genk youth product has registered five goals and eight assists in 112 appearances for Leicester.

Arsenal receive massive transfer boost in Declan Rice pursuit

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has confirmed Declan Rice's departure this summer. He told talkSPORT:

"We promised him he could go. He set his heart on leaving. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on, and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements."

Shedding light on the 24-year-old defensive midfielder's situation at the Hammers, Sullivan continued:

"It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It's cost him £10 million in lost wages to stay in that time. You can't keep a man who doesn't want to be at the club."

Sharing his thoughts on receiving lucrative offers for the Arsenal target's signature, Sullivan concluded:

"I think the offers will start to come soon. There are three-four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers. That's not the way decent clubs go about things."

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Hammers star since the turn of the year as they are aiming to revamp their entire midfield this summer. Mikel Arteta's side are set to lodge a £92 million bid for the player, as per The Telegraph.

Rice, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 games for his side.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes