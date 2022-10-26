Arsenal keen on signing La Liga star as competition to Bukayo Saka - Reports

Arsenal are looking to sign Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino to give Bukayo Saka competition at the Emirates Stadium, as per The Sun.

Saka has been in sensational form off the back of his best campaign, where he managed 12 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances across competitions.

The young English winger has already netted five goals and contributed four assists in 15 appearances this term.

He has become one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet, but the Gunners lack competition for the winger.

Hence, Arsenal are interested in signing Villarreal's Pino in the January transfer window.

The Spanish starlet could cost around £25 million as he continues to impress at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

He made his debut in October 2020 and has quickly become part of the senior team after rising up the youth ranks at Villarreal.

Pino has made 14 appearances this season, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

The Spaniard shone on the European stage in the Champions League last season.

He scored one goal in seven appearances as the Yellow Submarine reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Pino is known for his positional intelligence as he provides protection to his full-back. He also has an eye for goal and boasts electric pace and vision.

The young Spaniard's contract with Villarreal expires in five years.

Simon Jordan warns Aston Villa over the appointment of former Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Emery is the new Villains boss

Pino's former Villarreal coach Emery has succeeded Steven Gerrard as the new Villa manager.

Emery previously had a stint in the Premier League with Arsenal from 2018 to 2019.

He joins a Villa side who sit 15th in the league with three wins, as many draws and six defeats in 12 games.

The Spaniard led Villarreal to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Emery also won the Europa League with a 11-10 penalty shootout final victory over Manchester United in the campaign prior.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK A reminder that Unai Emery handed Arsenal debuts to Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe 🤝 A reminder that Unai Emery handed Arsenal debuts to Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe 🤝 https://t.co/bJiOocnbie

However, former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has reservations over the appointment as he feels Emery lost the dressing room when in charge at Arsenal.

He told talkSPORT:

"I think he was flaky at the end. I think he lost control of the dressing room, the control of the mentality of the club and he lost control of his representation in the media."

Emery left the Gunners with the side languishing in eighth place and off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in 2019.

He has bounced back at Villarreal but despite this Jordan feels the Premier League is a different monster to La Liga:

“You go away, you rebuild, you recalibrate and you come back a different animal. The Premier League is an animal that will eat you if you’re not at it, on it and across it.”

