Arsenal keen on signing Manchester United target in January - Reports

As per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal are considering a move for Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch winger currently plays for Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven and has attracted interest from various Premier League clubs, including the Red Devils, Southampton, and Everton (via Football Transfers).

Cody Gakpo has 13 goals and 13 assists for PSV in all competitions this season.



No player in Europe's top leagues has a better G/A

The Gunners face stiff competition in the race to sign Gakpo as he is on the radar of other European outfits as well, including Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Sheth reports that the north London outfit could look at securing the Dutchman's signature in January. However, a potential summer move for Gakpo seems more realistic, according to the Sky Sports journalist.

Sheth told Give Me Sport:

"Arsenal is an interesting one, because, throughout the transfer window, I think the right side of the attack was a priority position. Now, Gakpo’s priority position, and preferred position, is on the left but he can play in the centre and he can play on the right."

He added:

"At the moment, Saka’s occupying that right side of the front three just now. He would be someone that Arsenal would look at. I think it would fit the profile as well, as far as Arteta is concerned, because we know what he's trying to build a squad of young players who've got high ceilings and high potential. So it could be one that Arsenal do look at in January, potentially but the summer is more realistically.”

Gakpo revealed earlier this week that he had conversations with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over a potential move to Old Trafford. However, the move failed to materialize before the summer window shut.

Journalist says Arsenal and Manchester United are perfect destinations for Cody Gakpo

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are perfect destinations for a player of Gakpo's caliber.

The Italian reporter insists that the Dutch winger is suited to the projects at these three clubs and that the Premier League is the right move for Gakpo. Di Marzio said (via Football.London):

"I know him very well. He’s a very, very good player. When you play in the Eredivisie with PSV and Ajax, you obviously learn intensity and quality, so the Premier League is the right move for players like him. I think Manchester United, Arsenal or Tottenham."

"Tottenham, I think, need other players like him to have a deeper squad and more managerial choices. One of those teams. It depends on what PSV want for him. I think Manchester United or Arsenal, or Tottenham, for that matter, are the right projects for a quality and intense player like him."





"Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". Cody Gakpo: "I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end the deal didn't go through... and it was a shame", tells The Times.

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table with nine wins out of 11 matches played after a brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, Manchester United find themselves in sixth place with 20 points.

