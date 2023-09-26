Arsenal keen to trigger ex-Real Madrid attacker's £52 million release clause – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to trigger former Real Madrid and current Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo's £52 million release clause next summer.

The Gunners opted not to add a new forward after their UEFA Champions League qualification past campaign. They currently have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson as their senior offensive options.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal have identified Kubo as a potential arrival ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is said to have told his club's top brass that the former Real Madrid man is one of his targets for next summer.

The Gunners, who came close to ending their 19-year-long Premier League trophy drought past campaign, are keen to splash the cash to come closer to Manchester City soon. Hence, they are willing to activate the Japanese's exit clause of around £52 million next year.

However, Real Madrid could prove to be a real obstacle for Arteta's side should the latter cement their interest in the ex-Barcelona youth player. They are said to have a buy-back clause of £26 million and could choose to trigger it in light of their sub-par attacking depth.

Kubo, 22, rose to fame after guiding Real Sociedad to a fourth-place in the La Liga last season. He registered nine goals and seven assists in 35 league matches and laid out two assists in seven Europa League appearances, operating all across his team's front three.

Should the 27-cap Japan international join Arsenal, he could initially find himself in a squad role behind Bukayo Saka on the right flank. He could also play in a central role or as a second striker if and when required.

Real Madrid willing to dish out £61 million to rope in Arsenal's William Saliba in the future

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Real Madrid have identified Arsenal's William Saliba as a top defensive target. They are willing to lodge an offer of close to £61 million to sign the 22-year-old next year.

However, Arsenal are expected to be tough to negotiate with as they deem Saliba as a core part of their current squad. They also handed the defender an improved contract, set to expire in 2027, earlier this July.

Saliba, who joined Mikel Arteta's outfit from Saint-Etienne for around £27 million in 2019, helped his club achieve a Premier League runners-up finish last season. He has made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far, scoring thrice along the way.