Arsenal keeping tabs on 22-year-old Bundesliga breakout star as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen key squad area: Reports

Arsenal have registered an interest in Freiburg shot-stopper Noah Atubolu for a possible summer transfer pursuit, as per TBRFootball (via GiveMeSport). The 22-year-old is considered a reliable shot-stopper after a solid season in the Bundesliga and has been linked with multiple clubs, including West Ham United.

Atubolu is being considered as an option to provide cover for David Raya, with the Gunners determined to maintain strong competition for the goalkeeping spot. Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is also under consideration, but he is also of interest to several other top clubs, which has made the Gunners look elsewhere.

In Germany, Atubolu is already making headlines for his great reflexes and his ability to save penalties. Notably, this season, he has saved four penalties in a row. He has also kept 10 clean sheets in 23 Bundesliga appearances. His presence in the box and ability on the ball has even drawn comparisons to Manuel Neuer.

Arsenal will be keeping an eye on his progress, though, until they make a final decision as the summer transfer window approaches.

Arsenal set to open contract talks with Bukayo Saka - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to enter negotiations with Bukayo Saka over a new contract to keep the winger at the club long-term (via 90min). Having broken into the Gunners' first team in 2019, the 23-year-old has been an important figure since. His absence through injury has shown how vital he is to the side.

Saka has been out since December with a hamstring problem and Arsenal have struggled in the attack without him. Thankfully for the club, he is expected to be back after the March international break, as the Gunners aim to close the season well.

He signed his current deal in 2023, keeping him in north London until 2027. Even with two years still to run on that deal, the Gunners are seeking to put any speculation about his future to bed by getting an early renewal.

Formal discussions are expected to start soon Arsenal are keen to confirm that Saka, one of their most prized assets, remains at the heart of their sporting project, as they seek to strengthen their squad in the summer window.

