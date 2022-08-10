Arsenal keeping tabs on 25-year-old Brazilian after having €40m bid rejected: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian forward Pepe from Porto this summer. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window thus far, but are seemingly not yet done.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Pepe has caught the attention of the Gunners, who had a €40 million bid for the 25-year-old rejected by Porto earlier this summer. Reports suggest the north London club will need to trigger his €70 million release clause if they are to sign him this summer.

Pepe rose to prominence during his time with Brazilian club Gremio. He had a breakout season during the 2019 campaign, scoring 13 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions. He took his game to another level the following season as he scored 15 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions.

His performances caught the attention of Porto, who signed him for €15 million last summer. Pepe enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help them win the Primeira Liga. The forward has been lauded for his versatility, which has caught the attention of Arsenal.

Arsenal signed Fabio Vieira from Porto this summer and could therefore look to make use of their relationship with the club to sign Pepe. The club are unlikely to trigger the 25-year-old's €70 million release clause but could return with an improved offer for the Brazilian.

Arsenal could attempt to sign a more proven forward than Pepe

Despite Pepe's versatility and talent, the Brazilian is yet to prove himself at the highest level and is still a relatively unknown quantity. Arsenal could therefore attempt to sign a move proven forward this summer.

As per Metro, the Gunners are interested in PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. He helped his side finish second in the Eredivisie and win the KNVB Cup. His performances earned him the Dutch Player of the Year award.

Gakpo enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring a brace in PSV's 4-1 victory over FC Emmen in their opening league game. The winger has made seven appearances for the Netherlands national team and is expected to be a key member of Louis van Gaal's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

