Arsenal keping tabs on Barcelona star with €400m release clause - Reports

According to SPORT, Arsenal are monitoring Barcelona youngster Aleix Garrido. The 19-year-old central midfielder is known for his tremendous ability to protect the ball.

Xavi reportedly asked the youngster to not lose the ball during a game and he managed to do that. He is a highly touted prospect and several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are monitoring him.

However, Barcelona are keen on tying the player down to a long-term contract. They have reportedly included a €400 million release clause in Garrido's contract to fend off the interests of other clubs. Garrido made 30 appearances for the youth team this past season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Barcelona to rival Arsenal for Ivan Fresneda's signature

Ivan Fresneda

According to MARCA, Barcelona are looking to rival Arsenal for signing Ivan Fresneda. The 18-year-old currently plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga. He made 24 appearances across competitions last season.

Fresneda is a highly-touted prospect. He has attracted the interest of several top European clubs. While the player is contracted with Valladolid until the end of the 2024-25 season, his estimated market value is €15 million. Hence, he could be available on a bargain deal.

Fresneda operates as a right-back, a position both Barca and the Gunners are interested in bolstering. Barca used Jules Kounde as a left-back for the majority of last season. However, they are expected to make a new signing in the summer.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are back in the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24. Hence, Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his team. They are also keen on signing a right-back. Joao Cancelo is on the Gunners' shortlist. However, Fresneda could be a great bargain signing.

The teenager seemingly has a bright future ahead of him. Hence, either of the two interested clubs could benefit from adding the youngster to their ranks.

Poll : 0 votes