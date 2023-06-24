Arsenal launch €6 million bid for Barcelona star but Catalan side want €20 million - Reports

Arsenal have launched a €6 million bid for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, according to El Nacional. The Blaugrana, however, reportedly want a fee of €20 million for the Spaniard.

The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their defense in the summer. They have also been linked with a move for Jurien Timber. Garcia is another player on manager Mikel Arteta's shortlist.

Garcia was tipped to be Gerard Pique's successor at Barcelona. However, the defender has failed to feature on a regular basis. He has also been unimpressive when given the chance to play.

Garcia made 32 appearances for the Blaugrana this past season, helping them keep 18 clean sheets across competitions. Xavi's side, though, already have Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo in their ranks, with Inigo Martinez also set to arrive.

Hence, Garcia could get even lesser game time in the 2023-24 campaign. A move to Arsenal would be a great chance for the former Manchester City player to rejuvenate his career in the Premier League.

Arsenal are set to play Barcelona as part of their pre-season

Arsenal will take on Barcelona on July 26 in Los Angeles. Despite being a pre-season game, the clash is expected to be a blockbuster. Speaking about the match, Edu said (via the Gunners' website):

"Our match against Barcelona in Los Angeles is another great opportunity for Mikel and our men’s first-team squad to prepare for the exciting new season. We’re very proud to be playing at the fantastic SoFi Stadium, the home of the LA Rams, in what will be such a special occasion for everyone at our club."

He added:

"This is another high-quality match in our visit to the United States in July and we’re so looking forward to meeting our many supporters in Los Angeles.”

Over the years, the two sides have played quite a few intriguing matches on the European stage. While the pre-season game won't have much at stake, Xavi and Arteta will have the chance to test their teams.

Both Spanish managers have directed their teams phenomenally. While Barca won the La Liga, the Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season. The two teams are also set to feature in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Poll : 0 votes