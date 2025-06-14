Arsenal launch late move to hijack Barcelona's move for 22-year-old star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly launched a move to hijack Nico Williams' move to Barcelona. As reported by Spanish outlet Sport via Sport Witness, the Gunners and Bayern Munich have both got in touch with the 22-year-old's representatives.

Williams has been a player in demand in the last couple of years and was close to joining Barcelona last summer. However, the Blaugrana could not activate the €62m release clause in his deal with Athletic Bilbao.

It has been claimed that Williams’ agent Félix Tainta recently had a meeting yesterday with Barca sporting director Deco. They discussed the possibility of a move this summer but Arsenal and Bayern Munich have now stepped up their pursuit of the Spaniard.

Both clubs are reportedly ready to pay his release clause and offer him a lucrative package. However, Williams is understood to be keen to stay in Spain and join Barcelona in the summer.

Sport claims that Barcelona are unlikely to sign Williams this summer and are more keen on Liverpool's Luis Diaz. It presents Arsenal and Bayern Munich the chance to sign the European Championship-winning Spanish winger.

Williams is predominantly a left winger blessed with incredible pace, flair and creativity. He came through Athletic Bilbao's youth ranks and has made 167 appearances for the club till date, contributing with 31 goals and 30 assists.

The young winger scored 11 goals and produced seven assists in 45 appearances for Bilbao last season. Capped 28 times for Spain so far, he has found the back of the net six times for Spain while turning provider on seven occasions.

Arsenal star opens up on his future amid Barcelona links

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up on his future amid rumours that he could join Barcelona this summer. The Ghana international's future is up in the air with his current deal at the Emirates expiring this month.

In a recent interview with 3Sports, the 32-year-old opened up on his future and insisted that he would decide keeping his family in mind. He said:

“I think the first thing is if you are happy and feel at home, what your next objective is and what you want to achieve next. You have to consider all these because at the end of the day we all have a family that will say ‘oh! We need money.’ Because this is our mind. We’re not getting younger. So, you have to consider a lot of things—where you want your family to be, if you are happy, and if your family is safe. When you are young, you just go anywhere.”

Partey added:

“I can’t decide anything and it’s up to my agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth reported £45 million. His time at the club has been injury-stricken but he played a key role for the Gunners last season.

The midfielder made 52 appearances across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side last time out. He has been heavily linked with Barcelona on a free transfer while Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Martin Zubimendi.

