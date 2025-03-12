Arsenal leading chase to sign Spain star amid interest from Barcelona - Reports 

Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race for Barcelona target Joan Garcia, according to Cadena SER. The Gunners apparently offered $25m for the Spanish custodian last summer, but it was rebuffed by Espanyol.

It is being reported that the north London side will have to trigger Garcia's $30m release clause if they want to prise him away. Arsenal already have a settled goalkeeper in David Raya, so their interest in the 23-year-old is surprising.

Garcia has been outstanding for Espanyol in recent seasons and has registered four clean sheets from 26 games this season. The Spaniard is clear that he won't move to the Emirates to warm the bench and Barcelona are ready to take advantage.

The Catalans are sweating on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury. The German custodian is already on the wrong side of 30 and the LaLiga giants are concerned about his recent fitness woes.

Barcelona signed Wojciech Szczesny to cover the position last October, but the Pole is only a short-term solution. Meanwhile, Inaki Pena has dropped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, and his future remains uncertain.

The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for the position and have already enquired about Garcia in recent weeks. Espanyol are under economic difficulties, so the Spaniard could be on his way this summer. However, interest from Arsenal could spell trouble for the Catalans.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Barcelona forward?

Joan Garcia

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing a move for Barcelona forward Raphinha, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian has been in sensational form for the Catalans this season, scoring 27 goals and setting up 19 more from 41 games across competitions.

His efforts have already convinced the Gunners, who are ready to take him back to the Premier League. The north London side are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and wanted him during his Leeds United days.

While Raphinha snubbed a move to the Emirates in favor of moving to Barcelona, Arsenal have retained their interest in the player. Mikel Arteta is planning to revamp his attack this summer and has identified the Brazilian as the ideal candidate for the job.

Interestingly, Manchester United and Liverpool are also eyeing the player, who could ignite a bidding war for his services at the end of this season. However, Raphinha is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027 and remains untouchable at the club.

