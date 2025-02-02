Arsenal learn Matheus Cunha release clause after he signs new deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly included a significant release clause in Arsenal-linked attacker Matheus Cunha's newly signed contract.

Earlier this Saturday (February 1), Cunha signed a new deal at Wolves until 2029 after guiding his team to a 2-0 Premier League home win over Aston Villa.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the former RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid man's new deal is believed to have a release clause of £62.5 million. The release clause is set to be active from the upcoming summer.

Cunha, who has reportedly been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa, has been in brilliant form for Wolves this campaign. The 25-year-old Brazilian has netted 11 goals and registered four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Vitor Pereira's side.

Overall, the right-footed versatile forward has found the back of the net 27 goals and laid out 13 assists in 80 outings across all competitions for his club.

Arsenal backed to defeat Manchester City

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-1 Premier League win for Arsenal in their home clash against Manchester City on Sunday (February 2). He wrote:

"This is a huge game for the Gunners. In the past couple of seasons, it has been a title decider when they've played Manchester City but this time only Arsenal's title hopes are on the line. City have improved of late but I still look at them and think they are going to concede a goal, as Club Brugge showed on Wednesday."

Sutton, who guided Blackburn Rovers to the top-flight title, continued:

"It was a great game when these two met earlier in the season and Leandro Trossard was sent off in a 2-2 draw. The readers will probably go for a 1-1 draw this time, I reckon, but I am going to pick a winner. It is the Gunners who I see taking this, and I wouldn't be surprised if a set-piece proves crucial. Let's hope City striker Erling Haaland can 'stay humble' if his team do end up being beaten."

The Gunners have recorded two victories and as many draws in their last four overall outings against the Cityzens. They won just one and lost 15 of their prior 16 overall games against Pep Guardiola's outfit.

Right now, Mikel Arteta's side are second in the Premier League standings with 47 points from 23 matches, boasting a goal difference of +23. City are in fourth place with 41 points, relishing a +17 goal difference.

