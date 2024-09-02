Arsenal learn potential return date for new signing Mikel Merino: Reports

Arsenal summer signing Mikel Merino is reportedly set to miss around two months of action after picking up a shoulder problem last week.

Last Tuesday (August 27), the north London outfit secured Merino's signature from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in a potential £32 million deal. They handed the UEFA Euro 2024 winner a four-year contract.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Merino will be sidelined for close to two months after fracturing his shoulder in his first training session at Arsenal. He sustained his injury after being involved in a collision with Gabriel Magalhaes at the club's London Colney training ground.

Merino, who made 24 Premier League appearances during his time at Newcastle United, is reportedly expected to return after the October international break. The 28-year-old midfielder could feature in Arsenal's Premier League game at Bournemouth on October 20.

Prior to joining Mikel Arteta's side, Merino featured in 242 matches across all competitions for Real Sociedad. The left-footed star found the back of the net 27 times and laid out 30 assists for the La Liga side.

29-year-old star backed to shine at Arsenal

Last Friday (August 30), Mikel Arteta's outfit lured Raheem Sterling away from Chelsea on a season-long loan move. They are reportedly set to cover a partial amount of the 29-year-old winger's wages.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand shared his honest thoughts on Sterling's move to the Gunners. He elaborated (h/t football.london):

"What a mad circus act this was. But I'm just pleased and happy that the situation got sorted out for Raheem and he got a move he wanted. The situation wasn't handled properly... it could've been better from Chelsea. But I'm glad he's gone now. It's a great business by Arsenal. From their perspective, this is a ridiculous bit of business."

Ferdinand, who is a six-time Premier League winner, continued:

"You're getting an experienced winger who has won four league titles, he knows how to get it done. He's played for some of the biggest clubs this country has to offer. He knows the path to trophies and that is invaluable. How Chelsea have let that out the door I don't know, it's crazy. This is a marriage made in heaven for Arsenal. It's a perfect fit for me."

In the last two seasons, the former Liverpool and City man scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 overall outings for Chelsea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback