Arsenal legend set to face psychiatric repot after attacking neighbour’s garage with chainsaw: Reports

Arsenal icon Jens Lehmann is reportedly set to undergo psychiatric evaluation following a bizarre incident involving a chainsaw and his neighbor's garage.

According to multiple reports (via Daily Mail), the Munich II public prosecutor's office has levied several charges against Lehmann, including property damage. A preliminary report suggests that the former goalkeeper may be suffering from an antisocial personality disorder. The condition is characterized by a lack of empathy and a tendency to flout societal norms.

The incident in question occurred in July of last year, where Lehmann allegedly took a chainsaw to the roof beam of his neighbor's garage. According to local police (via Daily Mail), the act was captured on surveillance footage.

Lehmann's motive appears to be peculiar; he purportedly aimed to remove an obstruction to his view of Lake Starnberg in Bavaria. Though the reasons may be considered odd by many, they have given rise to serious legal and medical considerations.

As a central figure in the team's 'Invincibles' season of 2003-2004, Lehmann has held a special place in Arsenal history.

Further allegations against Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann add to growing legal troubles

The legal woes for the former Arsenal goalkeeper continue to mount as new allegations have surfaced. According to a recent report by BILD (via Daily Mail), the Munich public prosecutor has added more charges against Lehmann relating to the evasion of parking fees at Munich Airport.

The BILD report has detailed two specific instances, one in January 2021 and another in September 2022. Both times, Lehmann allegedly dodged parking fees by following another vehicle and exiting the parking garage before the barrier could descend.

During the January 2021 incident, it was reported that Lehmann parked his Porsche Hybrid for two days, even making use of the electric charging facilities.

Despite racking up a fee of €159 for parking and €32 for charging, Lehmann is said to have left without settling the bill. He later denied receiving an email from the airport authorities requesting payment.

The situation repeated itself in September 2022, with Lehmann once again captured on camera slipping out of the parking area without paying a combined fee of €128 for parking and charging.

In addition to the financial irregularities, Lehmann is also alleged to have hurled insults at police officers during a separate incident.

The former German star reportedly faced a one-month driving ban for using his phone while behind the wheel. When officers attempted to confiscate his license, they were met with verbal abuse.