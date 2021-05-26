Arsenal and Leicester City in race to sign Italian youngster - Reports

Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly considering a move for Italian midfielder Samuele Ricci. The 19-year-old was one of the breakout stars in Serie B this season and is expected to move to a bigger club.

According to Italian outlet La Nazione, Arsenal and Leicester will look to sign the midfielder to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Ricci, who is valued at £13 million, played 33 times for Empoli in Serie B in the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a new midfielder with the club set to offload several players this summer. Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has confirmed that he will be returning to Real Madrid, while Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi could be shown the exit.

Torreira and Guendouzi spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid and Hertha Berlin respectively, and have reportedly been told they do not have a future at the Emirates.

The Gunners, however, are likely to face stiff competition from Leicester City for Ricci's signature.

Leicester are preparing for a grueling 2021-22 campaign after qualifying for the Europa League by virtue of a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season.

The Foxes currently have a wafer-thin squad and will look to add some depth by signing talented players this summer.

Samuele Ricci | Arsenal and Leicester initiate contact for signing – Both clubs in talks with agent.https://t.co/3Sa8W8UF1T #afc #lcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) April 20, 2021

Samuele Ricci could prefer a move to Leicester City over Arsenal

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has earned a reputation for developing young talent. Under Rodgers, the likes of Luke Thomas, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, and Harvey Barnes have been given plenty of game time.

Arsenal are chasing the signature of Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci - according to Tuttosport.



Leicester are also keen on the 19-year-old, who has been described as “one of the most interesting talents in Italian football”. pic.twitter.com/aELVK1PATW — SportzGlobal01 (@SGlobal01) April 21, 2021

Leicester City will also be able to offer Samuele Ricci the opportunity to play European football, unlike Arsenal. Arsenal endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign under Mikel Arteta and finished eighth, missing out on a European spot for next season.