Arsenal and Leicester City make contact with Bundesliga star - Reports

According to SportBild via Sport Witness, Arsenal and Leicester City are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah this summer.

Arsenal have been in the market in search of a new defender to pair Gabriel Magalhaes with following the departure of Brazilian star David Luiz. The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The Seagulls, though, have expressed their desire to keep the England international, who was integral in them beating the drop last season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are looking to bolster strengthen their defense following the departures of long-serving defenders Christian Fuchs and Wes Morgan.

Jonathan Tah | Player ‘wants to go to England’ – Arsenal and Leicester City in contact over summer signing.https://t.co/viYXJiKaio #afc #lcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 30, 2021

Both sides have been linked with Jonathan Tah in the past, but a move failed to materialize as Bayer Leverkusen were keen on keeping their star defender. However, with Die Werkself reportedly looking to snap up Schalke 04 man Ozan Kabak, the 25-year-old is now seeking a move to the Premier League.

This has put both Arsenal and Leicester City on high alert as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

Jonathan Tah could help solve Arsenal's defensive frailties

Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Arsenal endured a horrid campaign in the Premier League last season. The North London outfit finished outside the top-six for the second season running, as they missed out on a place in Europe for the first time in two decades.

While they were relatively solid at the defensive end of the pitch, conceding the third least amount of goals, they struggled to match this form in attack. With David Luiz exiting the Emirates following the expiration of his contract, Arsenal are set to dive into the market for a new centre-back.

Jonathan Tah has proven to be a solid option in defense over the years in the Bundesliga and has caught the eye of the Gunners.

Tah made over 30 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season, helping them to a sixth-placed finish in the Bundesliga. With the 25-year-old at the heart of the defense, Bayer Leverkusen conceded just 39 goals in 34 league games. This was the third-lowest goals conceded ratio in the league, just behind RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

Jonathan Tah also has international experience, bagging 13 caps for the German national team before being dropped by Joachim Low ahead of Euro 2020. While Ben White remains Arsenal's priority signing, a move for Tah could be an excellent piece of business should a move for the Brighton man fail to materialize.

