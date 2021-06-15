Arsenal linked with move for Ligue 1 star-Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Lille forward Jonathan Ikone. The Frenchman has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs after helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title this season.

According to Anfield Central, Jonathan Ikone has been frequently linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and has most recently attracted attention from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign as they finished in eighth-place in the Premier League table and failed to progress to the latter stages of the domestic cup competitions. Arsenal also lost in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League to eventual winners Villarreal.

Mikel Arteta's side lacked creativity and goals from midfield which has forced the Spaniard to target the signing of a winger and a creative midfielder this summer.

Brazilian winger Willian was signed on a free transfer by Arsenal last summer. The former Chelsea star has, however, struggled to produce the goods in his sole season at the Emirates and is considered to be one of the worst signings of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Arsenal will therefore, look to sign Jonathan Ikone this summer. The Frenchman scored four goals and provided five assists as he helped Lille win the Ligue title this season.

The Gunners could be set to face stiff competition for the 23-year-old's signature from Liverpool. The Reds have reportedly been monitoring Ikone's performances this season.

Reports have suggested that talks between Ikone's representatives and Liverpool have broken down due to the French winger's wage demands. The winger is believed to have demanded £150,000 a week in wages and a massive signing bonus.

Ikone's wage demands could prove to be a major obstacle for Arsenal as well due to the Gunners' current financial situation.

Jonathan Ikone won't be moving to Liverpool after talks with his agent broke down last week. Arsenal are also understood to be in contact with Ikone and his agent. [Anfield Central - @MikeMongie] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 14, 2021

Arsenal could lose the race to sign Jonathan Ikone due to a lack of European football

Jonathan Ikone in action for Lille against Ajax in the 2020/21 Europa League

Arsenal also failed to qualify for Europe this season after finishing in eighth place in the Premier League table. This could hamper their chances of signing Jonathan Ikone as the Frenchman is reportedly eager to play Champions League football this season.

Borussia Dortmund could be dragged into a transfer battle to land their preferred replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Calcio Mercato report that AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 23-year-old,Lille's Jonathan Ikone who is valued at around £19m. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 9, 2021

Ikone has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund this summer. The German club view Ikone as the ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho, who looks set to join Manchester United this summer.

